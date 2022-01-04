The venue Kyandondo rugby grounds does not bring singer Puis Mayanja alias Pallaso fond memories for reasons that the public clearly knows well.

Even though that could be the case, as the stringent restrictions on the entertainment sector are about to be lifted, Pallaso plans to commence his country wide music tour from the same venue that saw him make huge losses following his flopped “Soma” concert that took place in 2017.

According to deejay Roger Kitaka a.k.a DJ Roja, the Team Good Music boss wants to get underway with his tour starting from Kampala as he seeks to make amends with the venue for the damages, shame, and bruises it left on him.

Since Pallaso has had two solid years of good music, we hope the start of his country wide music tour will turn out positive.

The dates to his tour are yet to be revealed but we are hopeful that anytime soon he will be officially let his fans and followers know.