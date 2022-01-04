The late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Batte’s widow, Dr. Kuluthum Nabunya has laughed off claims by different individuals and critics who call her new lover Akram Gumisiriza a ‘con man’.

Speaking in an interview, Kuluthum trashed the allegations stating that her new lover is not a Sangoma – a local name given to herbalists who are based in South Africa.

The mother of one went on to note that all those who accuse her lover of being a herbalist are just jealous because she turned down their applications of having her as their wife.

Since Kuluthum introduced Akram to her parents, a lot has been said about the love of her life.

Recently, Akram’s ex-lover Tasha came out and rubbished reports that Akram is a road engineer as he claims. She also didn’t reveal what he does to earn a living.

A section of critics predict that the pair’s relationship will end in tears but they are enjoying it while it lasts.