At the start of each new year, Ugandan rapper St. Nelly-sade wraps up the past year in a song and the “2021 Rap Up” is out.

St. Nelly-sade Nsubuga’s “Rap Up” is often a cocktail of the trends, jargons, and news from the past year packaged in a hilarious body of work.

The past projects have been warmly embraced by the music world and for an artiste who doesn’t release many songs through the year, the “Rap Up” is always anticipated.

Released on 3rd January, 2022, the “Rap Up 2021” produced by Yung Jey Basalesale features the events that rocked the gossip circles through 2021.

St. Nelly-sade again shows why he commands respect amongst the several rappers who rap in Luganda with his trademark hilarious and catchy flow.

The song has your attention in the first 20 seconds with the comic opening before the rapper delves into the many events of the year.

He shifts through the January presidential elections tension, Bobi Wine’s bulletproof car, Bishop Stanley Ntagali saga, the Gulu retreat, Janzi Awards, OS Suna saga, the Bomb attacks, among other topics.

Listen to the song below: