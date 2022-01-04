Sheebah Karungi’s fans are picking the positives from her split with Jeff Kiwa and are ready to witness the unfiltered version of her.

For over eight years, Sheebah Karungi has been under the guidance of Jeff Kiwa but it seems that ship has sailed.

Jeff has swiftly moved on, securing new artistes Pinky and Sama Sojah under his management and they already have new songs out.

Sheebaholics have had to helplessly shut down the door of optimism and they are slowly accepting that Jeff will not be available anymore.

With every bad thing comes a good thing and the Sheebaholics believe they are to start seeing a version of Sheebah that has been held back for years.

“I feel like for the last 10YRs we have been getting the Filtered version of Sheebah!! 2022 Is gonna be SHEEBAH UNFILTERED!! A bad b*tch can’t be caged,” reads a tweet from the Sheebaholics account.

The account is run by a very close friend to Sheebah and it has always revealed some inside information from the singer’s camp in the recent past.

There is some truth in what has been said if we are to go by Sheebah’s latest cryptic social media posts. You get the feeling that the “bad b*tch” is indeed breaking out of its cage soon.

More information that has reached us reveals that Sheebah is working on a couple of songs for the new year with visuals already awaiting release.

Maybe a concert will also come up and what a sight it would be to witness this year. We cannot wait to receive whatever she is planning. Fingers crossed!