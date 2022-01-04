In his presidential guidelines on the reopening of the economy speech, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni said that performing arts, concerts, bars and discotheques will be opened 2 weeks after the opening of schools.

Public performances have been under lockdown since March 2020 due to Covid-19 and revelers are about to resume with their party life.

We look at the top five events not to miss out this year:

Roast and Rhyme

The Swangz Avenue organized Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam festival will be returning on 27th February, 2022.

The 12th Edition was actually the last music festival attended by huge crowds before the lockdown was implemented in March 2020.

It is usually a family lakeside picnic where revelers carry their food and drinks to the venue to enjoy with their family and friends as carefully selected artistes perform on live band.

In December 2020, the Wild Roast and Rhyme edition that happened at Murchison Falls National Park was an anticlimax due to the strict restrictions and SOPs that had to be followed.

Revelers are now anxiously waiting for 27th February to quench their beer thirst, bite on some nyama choma, and dance their worries away. The venue is yet to be announced!

Nyege Nyege Festival

By far, the biggest music festival in Uganda, the Nyege Nyege Festival should be returning sometime later this year following its last edition in 2019.

Nyege Nyege happens in Jinja and pools a variety of artists who showcase their talent through music, dance, art, fashion, etc in a four day event which gathers thousands of revelers.

#nyegenyege2022 time to get back in the kitchen and cook up something special. #saucetime — Nyege Nyege (@NyegeNyegeFest) January 3, 2022

The Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFAs) 2022

ASFAs are continental fashion awards presented annually in Uganda by Abryanz Collection to recognize excellence and outstanding achievement in the fashion industry in Uganda and Africa.

Abryanz Fashion Collection CEO Brian Ahumuza announced that the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards will be returning this year.

Excited to announce the @asfawards will be happening this year.



Cc: @talentafrica



Abryanz Style & Fashion Awards 2022. — Abryanz (@AbryanzOfficial) January 1, 2022

December is usually the month when they happen and that will not change this year. With dates yet to be fixed, we already know that glamour, pomp, and showbiz never lack at the ASFAs.

They last happened in 2019 with Jidenna performing at the 7th Edition. This year, the ASFAs even plan to go bigger having been absent for a couple of years. Brace yourselves!

Blankets and Wine

Blankets & Wine is considered East Africa’s premier music experience designed to showcase outstanding musicians in the emerging genres of afro-based music.

At the event, international acts are often booked to perform for huge crowds which usually consist of the younger generation.

B&W also last happened in 2019 and its fans shall be anxiously waiting for a return although the organisers are still tight-lipped about the possibility.

Bayimba International Festival

Bayimba Festival is yet another popular festival nit to miss out. The four-day festival is held at Bayimba Foundation’s new home known as Lunkulu Island located off the shores of Lake Victoria in Mukono and Buikwe district.

Often happening in August, the festival hosts its ever growing audience offering them an unforgettable experience in music, dance, poetry, comedy, film, fashion, exhibitions, games and camping in nature.

It attracts thousands of visitors who discover quite much about local and other East African artists.