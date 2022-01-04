Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju claims that people will take poison and hang if the Fountain of honor doesn’t lift the ban on the entertainment sector as he promised in his last state of the nation address.

Gravity made the threatening statements as he opened up about what he expects on January 24th the date that President Museveni promised to open the nightlife economy fully.

Before making the threats, Gravity expressed how he the public desires to have fun and quench the thirst of moving out during the night without any restrictions as it was before Covid-19 ravaged the whole world.

He added that the decision to open the entertainment sector shouldn’t be reversed reasoning that it will bring about promoters and artists committing suicide.

He stressed that he doesn’t expect another presidential address about the opening of bars and concerts.

I have a music launch in February dubbed “Tusimbudde” 2022. If the entertainment sector’s ban is not lifted on the 24th as the president had promised, we are going to take poison, hang ourselves, and die if they dare say anything else. Some of us are choking on heavy debts. You see even the shoes, watch, and outfits I am clad in, I am still being demanded for some payment. Gravity Omutujju