Veteran local drama actor Charles James Ssenkubuge says the outbreak of Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise for the arts industry in Uganda.

Based on his reasoning, he states that the two years of the Covid-19 lockdown have taught content creators a lesson or two.

To him, artists have become more creative and have learned to use online platforms like YouTube where they can earn some money.

Charles James Ssenkubuge adds that it will be silly for content creators to wish to return to old days noting that Covid has taught them to use social media platforms that reward them handsomely.

He added that with the wide range of using technology, content creators won’t have to plead to media owners anymore to air their content since it’s now readily available everywhere.

He stressed that as drama actors, they have managed to set up websites, Apps where one can find information concerning their works.