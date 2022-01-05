News reaching our desk reveals that singer Hassan Ndugga is now a free man.

The singer is said to have been released from a South African prison where he was detained at the start of December 2021.

He was arrested from a remote town for allegedly lacking proper documents that permitted him to stay in the land of president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read Also: Ugandans start fundraising to save Hassan Ndugga from South African prison

Meanwhile, it is not clear whether Hassan Ndugga will soon return home or whether he now has proper documentation that allows him extend his stay in the +27.

Previously, rumors made rounds indicating how one of his managers in Uganda was about to self off his property to get money that would pay his lawyers to get him out of jail.