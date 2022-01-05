On Tuesday, Bad Black’s home was teportedly raided by police with summons issued for 15 cases filed against her relating to theft and obtaining money by false pretense.

Bad Black, real name Shanitah Namuyimbwa reportedly survived the arrest but her home was reportedly thoroughly searched.

Bad Black is alleged to have taken money worth Shs1.1m from a girl by promising to help her get a visa to fly abroad.

She also allegedly extorted more money from several other girls promising to send them whitening soap and creams but never really delivered the items.

The self-styled Masolo Queen is further accused of hiring a car on 15th May, 2021 at UGX2m and failing to pay the fares. She also reportedly destroyed its windscreen worth UGX550k and never repaired it.

With other similar charges, Bad Black has been summoned to report to Jinja Police Station on 7th January, 2022 for questioning.

Through Snapchat, Bad Black revealed that she is not afraid of the summons and that her lawyers will handle them for her.

“As long as it’s not a murder case, that’s not a big issue. Summons are normal, my lawyers will go there,” Bad Black wrote on Snapchat.

She added, “That’s why I told you police can’t just arrest me, am a public figure. Summons work until court proves me guilt otherwise am still innocent.”

Bad Black claims that it’s her haters who are trying to tarnish her name but she is innocent. She also asked her fans not to worry about her because she is very safe and fine.