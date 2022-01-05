Kuluthum Nabunya and her new lover Akram Gumisiriza is the newest celebrity power couple making news headlines around town.

Their relationship has ignited a lot of mixed reactions amongst the public and the Islamic community at large.

Despite the heavy criticism that is coming their way, Kuluthum has yet again left all her admires who wanted to have a share of her in tears as she boldly assured them how her relationship with Akram Gumisiriza is a perfect match that was made in heaven.

Not only did she stop at that but went ahead to add more salt into the city slay queens’ wounds as she vowed to keep her husband far away from snatchers.

Read Also: People who call my husband a ‘con man’ are just jealous – Kuluthum

The mother of one also had no soft words for Hajji Ntale Ggolooba whose application was turned down as he pursued to be Kuluthum’s official husband.

In her speech, Kuluthum disclosed that since she is a giant lady, she wanted a tall man who would not shame her in public.

She further hinted that she turned down Hajji Ntale’s storage building as Mahare reasoning that he was too short for her and couldn’t allow to be wife number four since Ntale already has three wives.

I think we are a perfect match made in by Allah. In fact, am going to hide my husband far away from the slay queens of Kampala. When you look at me, am a tall and giant lady. So I wanted a tall man who would accord me respect in the public when we move out together. I turned Hajji Ntale because he was a short man and I couldn’t allow being wife number yet am still young and very energetic. Kuluthum Gumisiriza