Singer Winnie Nakanwagi a.k.a Nwagi has advised those who criticise her dress code to give her a job and she will start dressing like they want her to.

For several years, Swangz Avenue singer Nwagi has been criticised for her tough attitude to her skimpy dress code.

While in an interview with Sanyuka TV, Nwagi said that she always dresses according to the occasion and she has long clothes too in her wardrobe.

She is, however, not happy with how people always question her choices and preferences. She says that her daughter and close friends have no problem with her fashion.

She said that she only aspires to motivate her daughter to be confident, happy and proud of her, not anyone else.

“I only inspire my daughter, and she is so proud of me. I don’t have to motivate everyone. My only goal is to see my daughter joyful,” Nwagi said.

Nwagi also said that she can only take fashion advice from those who give her performance gigs and want her to dress a particular way for the occasional.

She said, “If you hate my dressing style, give me a job. I will dress up the way you want and come perform for you in a gomesi.”