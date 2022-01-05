Firebase Crew singers Dax Vibez and Zex Bilangilangi link up on a new 2022 collaboration dubbed “Misege”.

2022 is likely to be the year most artistes who were somewhat too silent in the last two years come alive to compete in the open industry.

Dax Vibez and Zex Bilangilangi are most definitely not on that list as they have kept their music torch lit through the pandemic blessing their fans with the good vibes and music.

They return, this time together, on a music collaboration dubbed ‘Misege’.

The dancehall song produced by Jafo Pon di Beat applauds the hard workers who have made it from nothing to become important people in society.

One would say the message in the song is cryptic of Dax Vibez’s elder brother Bobi Wine who has over the years become a symbol of hope for the ghetto people.

Dax Vibez dedicates the song to all the hustlers in the ghettos who have defied the odds to make it in life.

“Dax Zex Firebase. Special dedication to all ghetto youths, hustlers and all those who defied the odds to make it,” says Dax Vibez.

Listen to the song below: