For those who followed the Janzi Awards ceremony can still freshly recall the fight that happened on stage between Gerald Kiweewa and Omukunja Atasera.

The fight happened as a result of Omukunja Atasera, born Ssempijja Dan Thaddeus, demanding Kiweewa to give him his share of money they got from Gulu.

Following the scuffle, Kiweewa admitted having got the money and explained how it was shared.

After a few days, news emerged that Omukunja Atasera had been attacked by unknown guys who badly beat him up.

The goons also held him up in an unknown place and also reportedly burnt him hot water.

He was then rushed to the hospital where he was dumped and given first aid.

Apparently, he seeks financial help to get his kidneys treated. He claims that he was severely beaten and his private parts and can no longer function well.

He pleads to well-wishers who can come to his rescue to do so for him to get treatment on his testicles.