Before the end of January, Nigerian singer Ruger of the Dior and Bounce hit songs shall have performed in Uganda according to Sheilah Gashumba.

On 24th January, concerts, public performances, bars and other night hangouts will be opened for the Kampala night life to resume.

After over two years of closure due to the Coronavirus lockdown, the life of the party will return in full swing and everyone is making preparations to enjoy to the fullest.

Already, several concert organisers and promoters have gotten busy, making bookings for artistes who will perform in the +256.

According to Sheilah Gashumba, a renown public relations agent for some West African artistes in Uganda, Ruger will be performing in Uganda this January.

Ruger, real name Michael Adebayo is a Nigerian musician, singer, songwriter and performing artist. He released his debut EP “Pandemic” last year.

The 21-year-old will be performing on 30th January at one of the VIP parties Sheilah is organising together with other promoters in Kampala.

The venue is yet to be disclosed but it will be for a smaller crowd than the usual concerts.

“We’re gonna bring Ruger on 30th January which will be a Sunday. We do VIP sort of parties because that’s what I specialize in. He will perform but like for tables and lounges not concerts,” Sheilah hinted.

Sheilah revealed this while appearing on NBS TV After 5 show. She also said that Adekunle Gold a.k.a AG Baby is also Uganda bound for a separate music show.