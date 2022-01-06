Gagamel International boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool, is down battling a very serious disease that saw him rushed to the nearest health center close to his home on Thursday.

The singer shared an update on his health when he posted a photo of himself on a sick bed before getting medication.

He then captioned the photo with a statement revealing how he has started the year on a low note but hopes to finish strong.

Read Also: Sheebah can still perform for 2-3 years without dropping a new song – Bebe Cool

Bad start makes a good end.Giant finally down. Bebe Cool

We are yet to establish what is troubling the “Wire Wire” singer but we are hopeful that he will be fine very soon.

See more

Let’s join hands and pray for him to get well soon!