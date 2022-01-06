Chosen Becky’s on and off lover Dictator Amir celebrates his 23rd birthday today and the songstress has let her feelings show.

The two who have often been rumored to be at loggerheads squashed the beef a few weeks ago and have been showering each other with love.

The couple is never shy of publicly displaying their affection and Becky held nothing back as her baby daddy turned 23-years-old today.

Chosen Becky who has been abroad on a music tour spared a minute to express how special Amir makes her feel.

Through her social media, she revealed how the man of her dreams Amir does not cease to amaze her and that their marriage is a happy one.

If some one ask me the secret to a happy marriage, my reply is finding a loving man like you. Happy birthday to this man of my dreams who never ceases to amaze me Dictator Amir. Chosen Becky

Dictator Amir replied saying, “Wowwww Baby wange I love you to the maximum mukwano. Olimu flavour ya Coconut. You’re so complete for me Chosen Becky.”

You love to see it. Happy birthday Amir!