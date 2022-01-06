For the new year, Doreen Kabareebe is embracing Buddhism. She even got a tattoo of Buddha on her left butt cheek.

Buddhism is one of the world’s largest religions and originated 2,500 years ago in India.

Buddhists believe that the human life is one of suffering, and that meditation, spiritual and physical labor, and good behavior are the ways to achieve enlightenment.

Doreen Kabareebe, a celebrated Ugandan model tattooed the face of the religion’s leader Buddha on her butt to cover up a scar from the past.

Kabareebe says that many years ago, she survived an attack when hot water was poured on her. The water which was aimed at her face instead caught her butt and left a scar.

She says that meditation helped heal her body and after all these years, she decided to cover up the scar with a tattoo.

She has since decided to embrace Buddhism and recently tattooed the face of Buddha on her left a** cheek.

Years ago, my a** was burnt with hot water which was aimed at spoiling my face. Today I chose to let go and forgive. Meditation helped me heal even faster than your Bible quotes! Doreen Kabareebe

Doreen traveled to Dubai in December where she got the tattoo inked on her butt by a tattooist known as Robstar.

Since Doreen loves herself some skimpy outfits, you will be seeing the tattoo very soon and we hope you don’t act surprised when you see it!