City socialite Frank Gashumba has scathingly launched an attack against city Pastors who have made it a daily activity to hit at Pastor Aloysius Bugingo since he was introduced by his lover Susan Makula Nantaba to her parents.

Frank Gashumba left no stone unturned as he bashed the pastors by alleging that some of them have shrines where they practice witchcraft from at their homes.

He outspokenly added that some have four wives and wondered why they have made Pastor Bugingo’s case a very big deal.

The Sisimuka Uganda CEO went on to assure that however much they talk ill of Susan Makula, Pastor Bugingo is head over heels deep in love with the lady.

He narrated that the couple is apparently preparing for a baby shower since everything seems to be moving on in line.

Gashumba also hinted that before the year ends, the trending celebrity couple will tie the knot with or without Teddy Naluswa signing the divorce papers.

All those pastors attacking Bugingo some have local shrine’s where they perform witchcraft and some have four wives each but all against Bugingo. The thing is Bugingo is deep in love with Susan Makula and we are in preparations of her baby shower very soon. Before the year ends, the pair is going to walk down the aisle with or without Teddy signing the divorce papers. Just to tip you a bit, the divorce papers at Makindye court will be signed soon. Just watch the space. Pastor Bugingo set precedent for men who have facing challenges in marriage just because of a ring. If your woman starts disrespecting you, you dump her and move on. Frank Gashumba