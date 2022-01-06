Kadongo Kamu singer Hassan Ndugga has warned fellow artists who sold his songs to Gen. Salim Saleh to make sure that they sort him out once he touches base at Entebbe International Airport.

The former Revival band church singer sent the warning to his colleagues while in an interview with Sanyuka TV’s UnCut presenter Kayz as he was speaking about his release from South African prison where he spent about 40 days.

When asked to reveal when he plans to return home, Hassan Ndugga stated that anytime soon he could get on the flight and return but noted that he was given a 30 days stay in South Africa so he is free to take his time.

Read Also: Hassan Ndugga reportedly set free from South African prison

Before concluding the interview, he told artists who sold his music to Gen. Saleh that he is going return and demand for his share of money that wasn’t given to him when his catalogue of music was being sold off to the UgaTunes App owners.

In South Africa, Hassan Ndugga is currently putting up at his young brother’s residence.