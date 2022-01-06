Local TikToker Musafir Samuel denies attacking Kasuku in the Spark TV studios as the viral video was created on green screen.

On Tuesday, a video made rounds on social media showing a one Musafir Samuel hurling sharp words at Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku while on a Spark TV show.

In the video, Musafir loses his cool after the TV presenter asking if he is circumcised since he bears both Christian and Muslim names.

Musafir promises to thump Kasuku like Eddy Kenzo did to him many years ago if he dared to speak any other word. He forced the Dembe FM presenter to shut up.

“That’s why Kenzo had to beat you, you talk too much. You are stupid, you can’t host a brand like me and ask me stupid questions, asking if I’m circumcised. Say any word again I beat you right now on the show,” Musafir said.

News quickly made round revealing how Musafir had attacked the popular media personality during the Twezimbe morning show.

The content creator denies even being at the Spark TV studios. He reveals how the whole video was doctored using the TikTok green screen visual effect.

He says that he has no issue whatsoever with Kasuku and it was just yet one of his many hilarious videos which he does to get viewership on his TikTok account.

Kasuku as well laughed off the rumors of being attacked and denied ever hosting Musafir on the Twezimbe show.

He also said that he can never be humiliated like that again on his own show and mocked those who wished it were true.