Social political analyst Frank Gashumba seems fed up of city lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi’s frequenting of court premises with charges against anyone who grabs news headlines.

Hassan Male Mabirizi has on several occasions been seen hopping from one court to another filing cases against President Museveni, Bobi Wine, Pastor Bugingo, among others.

Currently, he is up against Frank Gashumba, Kasuku, Charles James Ssenkubuge accusing them of failing to turn up to court to pin Pastor Bugingo on marrying a second wife, Susan yet he is still legally married to Teddy Naluswa.

Having heard that Mabirizi wants court to issue him an arrest warrant, Gashumba came out guns blazing and blasted the city lawyer saying he has no right to summon him to court of law.

He even questioned who Mabirizi calls himself in this country and from that point stressed how he needs someone to take a DNA test of him to really examine what could be wrong with him.

Frank Gashumba noted that even the case that Mabirizi is riding on wasn’t filed by him stating he is not a qualified lawyer before revealing that it was filed by lawyer Robert Rutaro based on the Entebbe Magistrates Court.

There is no lawyer or person who can summon me to appear before court. The only institution that can do that is the court its self. Who is Mabirizi in this country? I know Mababirizi personally because I have ever facilitated his works. He has never won any case in his life. Someone must do a DNA on him. Mabirizi has no right to summon me in court. I can only be summoned by court not a human being. If the court summons me, I can go but Mabirizi can’t summon me and I go to court. No, that is out. I even have Mabirizi’s phone number but I can’t even call him. The fact is Male Mabirizi has never filed any case, it is Robert Rutaro who filed the case in Entebbe court and its on record. Bugingo set a precedent for all men who have all along being mistreated by their wives because of being married. Now, if a lady under looks you, move on and get another one. Frank Gashumba