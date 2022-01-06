On Thursday morning, Mrs. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai departed for the US where she will represent Uganda at the Mrs World pageant.

A few years ago, Mrs. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai won a national pageantry as a 22-year-old and also won the Mrs. Uganda beauty pageant as a married mother in 2021.

The two-time beauty queen, who represented Uganda at Miss world 2011 and returned to the beauty queen world in 2021 when she was crowned Mrs.Uganda, is waving the flag yet again in the U.S at the Mrs. World pageant this year.

She is competing against more than a hundred other beauty queens from different countries around the world in the Mrs. World pageant which will take place at the Westgate Resort, Las Vegas Resort in the State of Nevada, USA.

The mother of one and wife to Talent Africa Group CEO, Aly Allibhai, was sent off by her team on Thursday morning.

Sylvia, through her social media pages, expressed her gratitude to her fans who have showed her overwhelming support in her journey.

Despite a few hardships in the voting process, fans have been voting for her on different online sites and she is confident she will win the crown.

It’s time: I’m off to #LasVegas for the Mrs World Pageant. at this point I am just so grateful for the overwhelming support I have had on this journey. May God guide me in this next chapter to represent my country for what it truly is, our Traditions, Foods, our Diversity, the Fashion, the Beautiful friendly People and the amazing Weather, Everything that makes UGANDA the Pearl of Africa. Sylvia Namutebi Allibhai

We wish her the best of luck. Make Uganda proud Sly!