Despite some Ugandan’s criticising Anselm Besigye’s long dreadlocks and fashion sense, his mother Winnie Byanyima finds him rather “gorgeous.”

Being a child to some of the most popular parents in Uganda has come with its share of criticism for Kizza Besigye and Winnie Byanyima’s son Anselm Besigye.

Winnie Byanyima is aware of how Anselm’s style is often disliked by some Ugandans. She revealed so through a tweet sent out on Thursday morning.

She said that her son’s long dreadlocks and clothes are disliked but she finds her son gorgeous, regardless.

Some Ugandans don’t like ⁦@akbesigye ‘s⁩ long dreadlocks & hate his clothes! I think he is gorgeous! I am his mum. Happy new year! Winnie Byanyima

See more Some Ugandans don’t like ⁦@akbesigye ‘s⁩ long dreadlocks & hate his clothes! 🤷🏽‍♀️

I think he is gorgeous! I am his mum 😉🥰

Happy new year! pic.twitter.com/yM4ASaiS1l — Winnie Byanyima (@Winnie_Byanyima) January 6, 2022

Anslem received backing from renown media personality and ex Big Brother Africa housemate Denzel Mwiyeretsi.

The XFM radio host asked Anselm to continue being comfortable and confident of his style despite the criticism that’s often sent his way.

Denzel tweeted, “Hang in there @akbesigye! I’ve also received some vitriol for embracing a style I’m comfortable with. Nothing beats being comfortable with your style and not “forcing life””

What do you make of Anselm’s fashion?