This year will be the return of several things in the entertainment business including DJ Ciza’s former manager Kamara The Addict who has hinted on a return to talent management.

Edward Musoke Kulabako, popularly known as Kamara The Addict, has been in the talent management business since 2015.

He has managed the likes of DJ Ciza (from mid 2019 to end of 2020), rapper J-Wats, among other creatives in the industry.

He is close to a couple of celebrities and knows his way around promotion and branding, being the CEO of the Chai Apparel clothing line.

Kamara rocking a Chai bucket hat, one of the latest additions on the Chai Apparel line (Photo/Baron Edgar)

In the evening of 2020, Kamara took a break from talent management to focus on his clothing line.

“I needed to first concentrate on my clothing line (Chai). I had to first make a couple of changes and set structures for the business, that’s why I took time off from everything else,” he told MBU.

Kamara is confident that his line is in a good position now and he can find his route back to his first love – talent management.

“I’ve made the changes I wanted for my street wear brand and everything is moving on well. I’m considering getting one or two artistes to manage,” he revealed.

He let the cat out of the bag on Friday evening through a tweet in which he hinted that he will be making a return to talent management.

2022 looks like the year I’m getting back to talent management. Kamara The Addict

During his address on the Covid-19 guidelines, President Museveni set 24th January as the day when public performances, concerts, bars and other night hangouts will resume business.

Kamara’s return will be a case of perfect timing as the entertainment industry is set to be reopened following a two year hiatus.

While speaking to MBU, he revealed that he will invest his time in understanding his next pick before proceeding to work towards achieving their goals.

Going forward, first is getting the artistes to work with. I have a couple of people that have been suggested by close friends but still need time to meet, listen to their music, understand them, their goals and then see how to go proceed from there. I don’t want to rush it. I want to get someone who is good, serious, and knows what they want. Kamara The Addict

We shall be waiting to see what he has for the industry and we wish him the best of luck on his return!