Kadongokamu singer Hassan Ndugga has openly declared that he gave up on issues concerning falling in love.

The singer who was recently released from a South African prison shared about his relationship status after being tricked by NBS TV’s Uncut presenter Kayz to speak about his wives.

While responding to the question, he disclosed that he gave up on relationships and no longer wants anything concerning women.

He reasoned that ever since the love of his life ditched him for supporting NRM, he decided to give women a break.

He noted that he is currently single and not searching and that he is fed up of stress brought about by women.

The “Ebintu Bizibu” singer further told any lady out there claiming to be his lover to leave him alone and find another man to be with as his focus is on something else.