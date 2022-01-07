On Friday 7th January, 2021, Sasha Ferguson treated her hubby Canary Mugume to a surprise birthday party as he turned 27-years-old.

The party which happened at Casa De Roy Wine and Champagne bar located along Luthuli Avenue in Kampala was attended by a few close friends.

At around 7pm, Canary was walked into the venue by his wife who carefully held him and led him into an eagerly waiting crowd.

With a white face mask covering his eyes, Canary did not know what or who to expect at the venue until his face was freed of the mask.

As usually done, the waiting friends screamed, “SURPRISEEEE!!!” before the celebrated news anchor fell back into Sasha’s waiting arms for a hug and a few smooches.

The rest of the night was filled with music, drinks, food, games, gifts, and all the fun things youths do at birthday parties.

There was a photo gallery moment where a video showing his special moments in life as narrated by Sasha was played on a big screen.

Happy Birthday Canary. 27 looks a good age already!

