Former Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Samali Karungi has sparked a debate among her followers and fans thinking that the reasons she shared on her Instagram account is why she quit Team No Sleep.

The self-styled Swagg Mama took to her Instagram and wrote “playing humble makes one get overlooked, underpaid, and under booked”.

The statements seemed directed to Jeff and Allan Kiwa who recently signed a new female artist known as Rahmah Pinky who also sounds exactly as her.

Based on the post, Sheebah seems unbothered by whatsoever is being talked about her as she set her focus on bigger things to achieve in life.

The “Wankona” singer went on to state that she is blessed not in material things and money but the situations that she has managed to overcome that were meant to destroy her.