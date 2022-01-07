Sasha Ferguson has poured her heart out in her birthday message to Canary Mugume whom she refers to as “the best husband in the world.”

Born 7th January, 1995, NBS Television news anchor Canary Mugume celebrates his 27th birthday today.

Early on Friday morning, his wife Sasha Ferguson showered him with all the sweet words in her BD message which she shared on her social media pages.

She revealed how blessed she feels to have found true love in his arms and how he is the best husband in the world.

Read Also: Canary Mugume “needed more” honeymoon time with wifey Sasha Ferguson

Sasha also wished him more blessings as he adds a year to his age.

Happy birthday to the best husband in the world. I feel so blessed to have found true love in your arms. I feel so proud to call you my husband and may you be blessed with all that you have ever dreamt of my love. Sasha Ferguson

See more

The two longtime lovers walked down the aisle on 18th September, 2021 to become husband and wife.

Social media keeps getting littered with birthday wishes from different celebrities in media and the entertainment industry.

Happy Birthday Canary!