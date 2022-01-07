At the age of 24, Derrick Mukisa a.k.a DeRoma yearns to become one of the big boys in promotion, events, and showbiz business.

With the Kampala nightlife awaiting full reopening on 24th January, the vibes are starting to rise in anticipation of what is to come.

The entertainment industry has been under lockdown since March 2020 due to Covid and now revelers will soon resume enjoyments.

In that period, many new faces have taken up positions in the ranks of events organisers around Kampala.

One of those is DeRoma!

DeRoma, real name Derrick Mukisa, was born on 18th December 1997. He attended Turkish Light Academy before joining Nkumba University where he graduated.

At 24-years-old, he is setting out to become one of the most respected events organisers in Kampala and he believes this is his year.

DeRoma is also a promoter and has been the brains behind bringing into the country some of the most prominent figures in the global entertainment industry.

He extends his entrepreneurial skills to the fashion industry as the President of Joe Malaika Clothing in Uganda. He also owns the DeRoma bags business.

Due to the above engagements, DeRoma has gained a considerably big following for his flamboyant lifestyle, headlining a couple of theme nights around town.

With a fleet having the dream cars, the party boy hangs with the A-list celebrities, splashing cash and popping the big bottles with the big boys.

When the nightlife resumes, DeRoma plans to cement his name in the showbiz books and we can’t wait to see how he’ll do that.