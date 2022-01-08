Masaka city socialite Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi seems to agree to the fact that things of hopping from one woman to another are not good at all.

The father of multiple children shared about dating different women as he was speaking about his past relationship with his first wife.

He disclosed that had he stayed with his first wife and worked through to the level where he is, he would be far much better off than he is currently.

However, all that was not possible and out of experience he has learned a lot of different things concerning women and how to handle them though at times he messes up often.

If I had stayed with one woman and worked through things with her, I would be far but these things dating multiple women are not good, however, I have also learned a lot of things. Lwasa

In the same interview, he maintained that if his new wife Angel Kwakunda disorganizes him, he will dump her and move on with another woman since he has whatever a woman would need to take good care of her.