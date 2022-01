To pay school fees using MTN MoMo, simply dial 16580# or use MyMTN app.

Enter the student number provided by the school. It will show you the student’s name and

class plus outstanding balance.

Once you have confirmed the student details above, you can then enter the amount you want to pay and follow the remaining prompts.

At the end of the entire process, you will receive a text message confirming the success of the payment of school fees to the school.