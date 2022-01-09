Ailing singer Bebe Cool, born Moses Ssali, has opened up about the sickness that saw him being rushed to the hospital on Thursday.

Through his Facebook page, Bebe Cool revealed that severe malaria put him down something he had never thought could happen to him.

Following his gradual recovery from the illness, he now understands why the Ministry of Health has often put much emphasis on the fight against the spread of malaria.

Thank you for your prayers. Sincerely speaking I now understand why the ministry of health puts a lot of emphasis on this malaria issues Bebe Cool

See more

Quick recovery Bebe Cool!