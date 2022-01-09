Masaka city businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi was arrested and detained a few days ago after being nabbed in a fake gold deal.

Emmanuel Lwasa found himself behind bars following a claim by a one Jeff who accused him of selling to him fake gold worth USD60,000.

The deal sealed in December left Jeff with a sour taste in the mouth, forcing him to hunt for Lwasa for a couple of days utill he was found.

Lwasa admitted to the accusations stating that the gold he had given Jeff was fake. Jeff then requested Lwasa to refund his money.

We did a transaction with Lwasa on the 2nd of December 2021 worth 60,000 dollars. He was supposed to deliver gold to us but instead delivered fake products. When we realized it, we contacted him and he promised to deliver the genuine product. However, since then, he has been hiding and dodging our calls. Jeff

Read Also: Emmanuel Lwasa allegedly hooks up new babe, expecting a baby

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed arresting Lwasa and detaining him at CPS.

We were connected to him by someone who trusts him. Lwasa has also been in the business for long working with a company called TransEquator mines, reason we trusted him. However we tracked and arrested him in Mityana after he had done an interview with Sanyuka TV. All we want is our money back before he gets released. He’s however broke these days that’s why he’s still behind bars. Jeff

It should be recalled that social media blogger Isma Olaxes alleged that Lwasa is a conman who deals in selling fake gold.