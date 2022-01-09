Veteran musician Sweet Kid says he can no longer go around performing at different events and concerts in Uganda in search for money.

Sweet Kid says he retired from music long time ago and ventured in bar business as he no longer needs stress from events organizers.

He reasons that he can only perform at friends functions, free of charge.

The Brenda singer also noted that even though he gets bookings overseas, he cannot waste his time to attend the shows.

Read Also: Sweet Kid weds longtime fiancee

I can go and perform at my friend’s function for free but I can’t go around singing for money. I have retired from such work. Sweet Kid

He explained that he realized there is a better life after music which he decided to take on.

I realized that there is another better life after music and which is what I decided to do. I retired from the music industry and decided to open a bar. Even if I am called to sing in another country I would not go because I have officially retired and decided to do business. Sweet Kid