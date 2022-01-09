Having had a successful 2022, Pia Pounds is looking forward to cementing her name in the music ranks with her new song “Wuuba”.

Pia Pounds, real name Tracy Kirabo, was among the cream artistes of 2021. She had one of the biggest songs that year “Tupaate”.

She achieved quite much last year in terms of recognition and awards on top of her music topping different music streaming charts.

She also collaborated with her mentor Eddy Kenzo on the Tupaate remix, before she capped her studies with graduation. A perfect year it must’ve been!

Her new release, ‘Wuuba’ is an Afro-beat song that will get you on your feet. It was released on 6th January, 2022.

Produced by Kuseim, it has a groovy feel and in the lyrics Pia Pounds narrates about the life of a hustler who turned out victorious.

“Wuuba” translates as “Wave”. It’s yet another party anthem which also goes on to celebrate her recent music success.

Written by Yese Oman Rafiki, the lyrics consist of the popular hustle phrases urging the ghetto youths to wake up early and work hard for their survival.

Your eyes will be gripped by the artistry in the visuals directed by Swangz Avenue’s Marvin Musoke with choreography done by Dance Mamweta and Wembly Mo.

Take a gaze: