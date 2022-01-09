Legendary singer and Politician Daniel Kazibwe a.k.a Ragga Dee has distanced himself from allegations concerning embezzlement of money that was given out to deejays by Gen. Salim Saleh.

The “Letter O” singer denied the allegations following various deejays led by Galaxy FM’s presenter Nimrod Nabeeta alias DJ Nimrod pinning him for allegedly making off with huge sums of money that was given to deejays as their relief Covid-19 fund.

While speaking to NBS TV, Ragga Dee stated that he gave the Deejays associations Shs10m and it was received by DJ Nimrod.

Ragga Dee said that there is no way they can claim that he stole their money before noting that they are just greedy.

He went on to claim that he was also once a deejay and knows everything about deejaying and therefore asked Uganda deejays to stop thinking that they are more special than other people.