Talent Africa Group won four awards in the recently concluded Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards that were organised by Evolve Group Africa.

The 2021 Evolve Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards set out to recognize Marketing Campaigns and Agencies that stood out in 2021.

Talent Africa Group won the highest number of awards standing out in four out of ten categories including:

Marketing Campaign of the Year – Pearl of Africa Star Search

Best Advertising Campaign – Pearl Of Africa Star Search

Best Use of Digital Marketing – Pearl of Africa Star Search

Best Use of Experiential Marketing – Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival

Talent Africa’s CEO Aly Allibhai expressed his gratitude to the clients and general public for supporting their campaigns.

He said, “We are grateful to our clients and partners that gave us the honor and support to plan these campaigns and to the public that overwhelmingly supported by not only virtually taking part of these events but also voting us to victory.

“We also thank the organizers for generously nominating us and transparently projecting the public vote.

“I would also like to thank the Talent Africa Group team that tirelessly makes the magic happen, for going out of their way and working through the toughest conditions amidst the nationwide lockdowns to ensure that we deliver assignments over and beyond our mandate.”

Due to the continued pandemic and closure of public events, Talent Africa had to scale and reinvent their scope of works as a 360 degree events, entertainment and marketing company.

Some of their projects in 2021 have included producing virtual/hybrid events, television shows/documentaries, tourism promotions and marketing campaigns.

Notably, their recent events and campaigns include The Pearl of Africa Star Search, MTN IPO events, Take on The Pearl domestic tourism campaign, The Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, Kampala Innovation Week, Empango Coronation Royal Celebrations, and the inaugural Ekyooto Ha Mpango Festival.

Congratulations Talent Africa!