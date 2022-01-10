NBS TV presenter and talent manager MC Kats is skeptical about the impact of Swangz Avenue holding a concert for each of its artistes this year.

As the entertainment industry prepares for reopening, events organizers are opening up on their plans for the year and artistes are rubbing their palms together in anticipation of what’s to come.

Information from Swangz Avenue indicates that the music label will organize concerts for their three top artistes; Azawi, Winnie Nwagi, and Vinka this year.

One of the managers at the label revealed that Swangz is planning to hold a concert per quarter this year and then wind up with a combined music fest for the three artistes.

Sound good, right? Well, MC Kats thinks not. The media personality, emcee, and talent manager is worried that it could go wrong especially for the artistes.

Kats believes that the music fans will be forced into evaluating the three artistes individually basing on the turn out at each of the concerts.

“The concerts will be a weighing scale and whoever will not perform well or fill up the venue will struggle convincing music fans that she is good,” MC Kats hinted while on his show.

He advises that Swangz revises its strategy ahead of these concerts because they need to handle the situation well since all the artistes have never held individual concerts before.

