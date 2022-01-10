Bebe Cool is very impressed with what Swangz Avenue has managed to achieve in the first two years of Azawi’s music career but believes they can do better with her on the local scene.

Azawi, real name Priscilla Zawedde was only unveiled as a Swangz Avenue artiste on 1st November, 2019 but was one of the best Ugandan singers of 2021.

Last year, she dropped her maiden album ‘African Music’ and it is dominating playlists on top of winning her eight awards.

Her international fan base is increasing daily but Bebe Cool believes she needs to cement her ‘big girl’ status locally and there is a lot Swangz has to do to achieve that.

While unveiling his annual list of the best Ugandan stars/songs of 2021, Bebe praised Azawi’s ‘Slow Dancing’ and ‘My Year’ as the top songs off her album.

The Gagamel CEO praised Swangz for exceptionally pushing Azawi. “Azawi was clearly ahead of all other female artists because of her affiliation with a record label that pushed her music and brand,” Bebe noted.

While in an interview to explain the choices on his list, Bebe Cool who omitted himself from the list further noted that Azawi still has a long way to go to step into the league of the Juliana Kanyomozi’s.

He said that Azawi’s music needs to appeal more to the ordinary person, also known as muntu wa wansi, if she wants to turn her brand into a reputable one locally.

Swangz has to push its artistes on the local market. Azawi’s position (internationally) is okay but I think Julius (Kyazze) needs to push more locally. The boda boda guys need to be budgeted for. Bebe Cool

He gave an example of Juliana who, even without a new song, can still go ahead and fill up venues as fare as Gulu because of the reputable status she cemented locally.