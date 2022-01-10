2022 is the year the Ugandan entertainment industry reopens fully after close to two years of lockdown. The anticipation is high that it will be a year filled with bangers as artistes get back to the booth with some of them lining up music albums. MBU looks at the artistes expected to release albums this year:

‘People Of The Land’ – Kenneth Mugabi

Kenneth Mugabi’s album ‘People Of The Land’ will be released this month but only 50 premium copies were availed for booking. Last year, Mugabi’s management revealed that the 50 copies will be sold at $100 each, an equivalent of about UGX 350,000. His fans are already booking to have it once it drops. The singer said that his fans who cannot afford purchasing the premium copies will be able to stream it on various online channels.

‘People Of The Land’ will be Mugabi’s third studio album following ‘Ugandan’ (released on 29th August 2019) and his very popular debut album ‘Kibunomu’ which had songs like Naki, Nambi and Kibunomu. Mugabi is already on a media tour promoting some of the songs off the album. He has also released some merchandise including shirts and caps labeled ‘People Of The Land’. He says the album is “soulfully packaged” and is a tool kit for life’s plans.

‘I Am Joseph’ – Jose Chameleone

The Leone Island Music Empire chief’s album dubbed ‘I Am Joseph’ was supposed to drop last year on Independence Day (9th October). The album, recorded at Route Entertainment studios, was announced to be an elaboration of his successful career that has lasted over two decades.

‘Forever’ the first project released off the album went on to dominate playlists but the album was never released on the expected date. Azawi released her African Music album on the exact same date and it seemed to have been one of the reasons why Chameleone’s management held their release. It was later revealed that most of the projects required visuals hence why it was delayed.

According to an inside source, the audios plus some of the visuals on the album are now all complete and only awaiting release. It is also reported that Chameleone will release a few more singles before the official album drops later this year. The exact release date remains top secret but we can anticipate a good body of work!

‘Vibes Out the East’ – Navio

“Artistes need to start realizing that albums is the next thing they need to be doing. I’ve perfected the art for a long time and it’s been really paying dividends. I’m gonna be doing a lot more solo songs. In like five months, I’m gonna be dropping ‘Vibes Out the East’ which is gonna be crazy,” Navio said while speaking to MBU in 2021.

The release dates are to be announced soon but it is known that Navio will be experimenting Amapiano, Rap among other genres in the forthcoming album which is centered on personal life compared to his recent album ‘Strength In Numbers’. The first song off the album is dubbed Raha and dropped in December.

“My previous album’s theme was centered on the title that involved people I respect from across Africa. This next project is my personal story and expression to the rest of the continent and world,” Navio told The STAR. “It aims to still have that freestyle approach but push a new level of excellence. The next divergence will be on this project in terms of experimenting with other genres,” he added.

A Pass

In February 2021, Alexander ‘A Pass’ Bagonza alerted his fans of how he was set to release a new album before the year ends. “This year you are getting a love album, I will communicate the release date,” he tweeted. Like Jose Chameleone, it didn’t happen!

It is not clear when but the love album is expected to drop later this year. A Pass has previously released albums; ‘African Yayo’ and ‘Nva Kampala’ from which several of his fans worldwide have picked their favorites to earn him a place in the league of the most respected musicians in the +256.

Bobi Wine

In May 2021, sources close to Bobi Wine revealed how he was spending more time in studio compiling a music album. This could turn out to be the album everyone is anticipating for given the social stature Bobi Wine has achieved in the last few years through politics. Before joining politics, his music was not doing well having hit the worst dip in form for his career.

Could this be the year he makes amends musically? Critics argue that his political influence could on the other hand act as a barrier to his music because even if he released a love song, it would be translated politically. His latest song ‘Agenda’ is reportedly off the new album which is likely to drop before May.

Kataleya and Kandle

Already being considered as the best new duo in Uganda, Kataleya and Kandle’s latest song ‘Do Me’ is going places. It’s only their third song after Tonnafuya and Muzibe wa Love, and already has 100k views after about a month on YouTube. They seem to have their tails in the air and the future is theirs to conquer.

An album could be on the way for the Theron Music signed singers as they spend sleepless nights in studio working with the very best local producers on new projects. Not much has been revealed about the album in the offing but everything about their output suggests there could be one. With their diversity, Ugandans must be anxiously waiting for what they are cooking.

Fik Fameica

“This year I’m working on an album that I will be releasing in a few months. The other plans are about keeping the brand progressing. I must be bigger than what I am today, that’s what I’m working on. That’s the way to go so expect more artistes to be making more albums,” Fik Fameica hinted while talking to MBU early in 2021.

His plans might not have worked out right forcing him to postpone the album release to 2022 and during a recent interview, he noted that the album is ready and features several top African artists. “I’ll be dropping a music album…it features top African artists and I believe it will take Africa by storm,” he said. His latest collaboration ‘Champino’ is off the album in the offing and features Tanzanian singer Harmonize. The release dates are to be announced soon.

Dre Cali

“My album was supposed to drop earlier this year before anyone else’s but I got a baby girl in my life and became a father. When that happened, there came a vibe of wanting to do music inspired by this little baby girl. As management, they decided that we put the album on hold so that I could compile better music for the album,” Dre Cali told MBU last year.

The Mpaka Records singer has been somewhat quiet musically but that is bound to change this year. Sources reveal that he has been spending time in studio compiling his maiden album which will drop later this year. He is already done with most of the audio projects and is now working on the visuals ahead of a very busy year.

Zulitums

Zulitums’ ‘Invictus’ album has performed exceptionally well. Last year, he announced that he would be releasing a new album titled ‘My Sophomore’ in 2021 but it did not happen. Just like the above mentioned artistes, the Blacq Avay Records singer has been spending a little more time in studio and shooting music videos expected to be on the new album.

Spice Diana

2021 has been quite an eventful year for Source Management artiste Spice Diana. Away from the controversies most of which were created by herself, she managed to release a couple of collaborations something she had earlier announced the previous year.

During a recent interview on Galaxy FM, Spice Diana said that she would finally release her debut album in 2022. On her social media, she has been sharing clips of herself working with different producers and she believes her album will be something Ugandans will fall in love with.

Sit tight!