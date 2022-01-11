Rising singer Bendada showcases his talent on his new Afrobeat jam titled “Beauty Of Centuries”. Check out the video here first.

Benoit Amisi Rafiki, also known as Bendada, is a young energetic Afrobeat and Afropop musician based in Canada.

Born on 16th February, 2000 in Goma, D.R Congo, Bendada is also known for his talents as a Dancer, Fashion Stylist.

He grew up in Uganda and is not a new face to the local entertainment industry having worked with a couple of artistes.

Read Also: Police finds Keko at her apartment, Ugandans breathe sigh of relief (VIDEO)

The 21-year-old singer oozes creativity in his new Afrobeat song dubbed “Beauty Of Centuries” produced by Element Eleeeh at Country Records.

Professionally, this is his first single and it is making strides on the local playlists in Uganda with music fans mesmerised by his unique music touch.

Bendada began singing at a tender age in church in Uganda. At the age of fifteen, he used to help write songs for upcoming artistes at different studios.

After five years, he decided to start a career as a solo artiste and he is loving the reception his maiden song has achieved within a few weeks.

The song was written by Bendada himself and the visuals were directed by John Nyce of Nyce Image Productions.

Take a gaze at the video below: