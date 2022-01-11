Local rapper Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju shared a moment when Bebe Cool grabbed a microphone off him while he was performing live on stage.

While appearing on NBS TV’s KURT show, Gravity recalled a moment at Labamba bar, in Namungona when Bebe forcefully took the mic out of his hands.

He explained that Bebe found him performing and while he was in a rush to perform at another gig, he asked the crowd whether they wanted him (Bebe) or ‘Walumbe Zzaaya’ (Gravity).

The crowd responded giving him permission to perform before Gravity who only returned to stage after Bebe Cool performing.

Gravity further stressed that he had to perform for like eight people by the tims when Bebe left him to take over.

This happened around 2012 when Gravity had just broken the glass ceiling into Uganda’s music industry with his mega monster jam ‘Walumbe Zzaaya’.