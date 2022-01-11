Ugandan singer Sheebah Karungi has decided to return to God as she starts “the biggest chapter” of her life.

It is no longer a rumor that Sheebah split up with her longtime manager Jeff Kiwa after they a series of wealth related disagreements.

Sheebah has severally sent out cryptic messages through her social media as she gears up for life after Jeff with whom she built an empire for over 8 years.

She has been working on new music which awaits to be released very soon. One of the songs is dubbed ‘Mukama Yamba’.

“Mukama Yamba” translates to “God Help”. The self-styled Queen Karma notes that the song is very personal and symbolises more than she feels.

“This song is very personal to me & symbolizes a lot that I feel,” Sheebah revealed on Twitter.

She further said that moving forward, she wants to put God first in everything she does because He has been there for her throughout.

God has always been above ALL for me, but I have never showcased that in my work. I am now on the biggest Chapter of my life and I want to put God first in all that I do moving forward. Sheebah