On Monday night, Ugandan rapper Jocelyn Tracy Keko appeared intoxicated and in a very terrible state during a series of Instagram live videos.

The ex Sony Music Entertainment rapper, now based in Canada, has been off the music radar for quite a while.

Her latest music project is Nkola Mpya on which she is featured by Flex D’Paper on his 2021 album Kampala Boy.

As various fans anticipated her music return this year, she only returned in a forgettable shape; broken hair, a pale and scaly skin, smoking and drinking.

At one point in the video seen by MBU, she cleans her nose with her hands, smacks her lips, and flashes the middle finger sign before grabbing her lighter to light what appears to be a cigarette.

Upon seeing the current state of one of Uganda’s greatest female rappers, netizens have reacted with most asking for her to be helped.

Her fans, followers, and fellow celebrities in Uganda and abroad want her found and checked into rehab. They have hope she can return to sanity.

Below are some of the reactions we gathered:

