On Monday night, Ugandan rapper Jocelyn Tracy Keko appeared intoxicated and in a very terrible state during a series of Instagram live videos.

The ex Sony Music Entertainment rapper, now based in Canada, has been off the music radar for quite a while.

Her latest music project is Nkola Mpya on which she is featured by Flex D’Paper on his 2021 album Kampala Boy.

As various fans anticipated her music return this year, she only returned in a forgettable shape; broken hair, a pale and scaly skin, smoking and drinking.

At one point in the video seen by MBU, she cleans her nose with her hands, smacks her lips, and flashes the middle finger sign before grabbing her lighter to light what appears to be a cigarette.

Upon seeing the current state of one of Uganda’s greatest female rappers, netizens have reacted with most asking for her to be helped.

Her fans, followers, and fellow celebrities in Uganda and abroad want her found and checked into rehab. They have hope she can return to sanity.

Below are some of the reactions we gathered:

See more Keko. Damn. That hurts.



Such a helpless feeling. Prayers up, especially for peace, for Keko. I say come home but I know it's not a location thing.



Peace. For real…. — Ruyonga (@ruyongamusic) January 11, 2022

See more That Ig video of keko i just watched on @MBU literally just broke my heart😔 i loved her Art, love her personality and wish her nothing but the best. #whatwentwrong? we fix it? Does she want it fixed though? pic.twitter.com/2GVwvy5n4Q — I AM FIERCE (@Tinafierce1) January 10, 2022

See more Somebody needs to help KEKO!! If you go on Instagram and watch her LIVE video , you will stay away from drugs!! — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) January 10, 2022

See more Watching that Keko video reminds me of how tough celebrity life is. Y’all don’t don’t how many times we get offered free drugs! It’s wild! Well, not just celebs but ordinary people get “free offers” too. Please always say NO to free weed, pills and especially that white line. ❤️ — Charles Denzel Mwiyeretsi (@DenzelUG) January 11, 2022

See more Keko – I hope she pulls through whatever it is she is dealing with.



I am sure she will….only wish people treated her with grace in such moments instead of the judgement & assumptions as seen from some. — Useful Idiot (@ZeeroBrain) January 11, 2022

See more Keko live on instagram is so heart breaking 😭😭😭



We need to have more candid conversations on life, drug abuse and depression 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zx3sr0fQTC — Posha Aloyo (@poshaaloyo) January 10, 2022

See more Keko My God. The video is so heartbreaking. 😔😔💔💔💔 — The Romantic Mukiga (@emeka_ug) January 10, 2022

See more In 2013, KEKO did drop Make You Dance ft. Madtraxx at Alfredos and had the whole bar dance to the tune for 20mins straight. Wishing you nothing but a bounce back, we love you Keko ❤️. Don't give up the fight 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/3qQ6VFYLzo — Sipho Nyiiro Nasif (@SiphoUganda) January 10, 2022

See more If you was a huge fan of Keko I swear you wouldn’t have wished to see her Like this 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 Her Situation Is really Heartbreaking @naviomusic @St_Nellysade @therealGnlzamba do you reach out to her Bambi ? pic.twitter.com/cujfLISnkb — Bex™💰💎📸📷💻 (@bexbakerUg) January 10, 2022

See more You can't say this is winter and that Keko is okay! She is not okay!!! This is not our Keko.😭💔 pic.twitter.com/qyut1bHAqH — Evelyn (@Evelyn_Nakayi) January 10, 2022

See more Sending prayers to Keko. May God transform her weakness into strength, her suffering into compassion, her sorrow into lasting joy and her pain into comfort. May she trust in His goodness and find hope in his faithfulness, even in the midst of her struggles and addictions! pic.twitter.com/TohUbNhHxE — Lyrical Mycheal 🦁 (@LyricalMycheal) January 10, 2022

See more It’s tearing to see the queen of Rap in UG at her worst. 😢😢😢😭 https://t.co/T6HAouCmEN — Adrenalyn Muzik (@AdrenalynMuzik) January 11, 2022