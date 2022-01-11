Bethel International Ministries senior Church leader, Pastor Irene Manjeri says that when she runs out of makeup, she feels very sad.

Pastor Irene Manjeri notes that makeup especially lipstick is one of the things she can never move out of her home without.

The mother of three adds that if she learns that her makeup kit is empty, she feels feverish and at times gets malaria.

Read Also: I was raped to have my first child – Pastor Irene Manjeri

Speaking to NBS TV, Nalongo Manjeri noted that she can forget to buy milk and other items at home but can never forget buying lipstick and other makeup accessories.

Lastly, she stressed that having no makeup makes her feel like a car that has run out of fuel.

Pastor Nnalongo Irene Manjeri made the statements as she advised ladies to make sure that they always look smart and smell good.