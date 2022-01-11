In a video cited by MBU, a policeman is seen in the room where Keko spent the entire night on a series of Instagram live videos seemingly intoxicated.

On Monday night, Ugandan rapper Jocelyn Tracy Keko appeared intoxicated and in a very terrible state during a series of Instagram live videos.

With broken hair, a pale and scaly skin, once Uganda’s biggest femcee seemed not in the right mind as she flashed the middle finger often, sipping on unknown substances and smoking.

Her state has been linked to various reports from the past that pointed at her battle with drug addiction.

Read Also: Keko reappears on Instagram in a terrible state, drug abuse cited (VIDEO)

Based in Canada, the former Sony Music Entertainment rapper has been off the music grid and those close to her revealed how she has been battling depression for a long time.

Having seen the IG videos, Ugandans shared divergent opinions with most of them calling upon the relevant authorities to find and help her.

After various hours, a policeman was seen entering Keko’s apartment. He is seen trying to communicate with other police officers as he walks around the room.

The video has helped calm down the hearts of Keko’s fans who are now confident that she will be helped and maybe checked into a rehabilitation center.

Take a gaze at the video below: