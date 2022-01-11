Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s wife Susan Makula Nantaba has come under fire following a clip where she called her fellow TV host “stupid.”

The former Gagamel crew slay queen was bashed on grounds of disrespecting her fellow host during their weekly “The Junction” show that talks about relationships.

Susan Makula lost her cool after being asked to list a number of men that she believes have been very influential in her life.

Read Also: Pastor Bugingo, Susan Makula hold Kukyala ceremony despite Teddy Naluswa’s refusal to sign for divorce

In her response, she stressed that each of the men she has been close to holds a unique place in her heart.

She then stung her co-host saying that the question she posed to her made her look as stupid as city dwellers who debate while comparing their lovers to their parents.

Check out the video below: