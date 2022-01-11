Wembly Mo! A name that resonates with Uganda’s music industry, but more so in the world of dance. Not only is he a household name, but an inspiration to many.

Ugandan performer, dance judge, choreographer, dance teacher and social worker, Moses Kyeyune commonly known as Wembly Mo is among Uganda’s top professional contemporary dancers.

At the age of 32 years, he has worked with well respected artists, both local and international. With the likes of French Montana, Swae Lee (Unforgettable), Bebe Cool (Gyenvude), Fik Fameica (Sconto, Buligita etc), Sheebah (Wantama), among several others, each project has only pushed him further up the ladder to his already visible success.











Wembly with some of the stars he has worked with

Wembly Mo has also worked with big companies such as telecommunication giant, MTN, on their Momo Nyabo dance advert, and has also been a judge on the Hotsteps Dance Competition that was organized by NTV Uganda in 2019.

Wembly Mo at the Momo Nyabo dance advert

The renown dancer has furthermore cemented his presence in the industry with the ‘Wembly Mo Foundation’ which he started up in 2017. A foundation that aims at using art and dance to train, educate and empower children and orphans for a better future.

He believes that with the creation of this foundation, many children (dancers) will have the chance and platform to rub shoulders with the big wigs in Uganda’s music industry.

The Wembly Mo Foundation

With a total of 300 dancers from different communities, Wembley Mo is able to accommodate 56 at the premises of the foundation with the number growing as the dancer says he gets at least one application a day.

A dream of owning an arena in which the foundation can stage its own dance concerts and create a platform for all dancers with potential to showcase their talents, we can only pray that his envisioned end can manifest.