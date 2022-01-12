Veteran rapper St. Nelly-sade says he shed tears when he watched fellow Ugandan rapper Jocelyn Tracy Keko’s live video on Instagram.

He described the video as “unfortunate” since the rapper who inspired several ladies to join the music space is battling with drugs.

Nelly-Sade said that he watched just a few seconds of the video and turned it off because he could not bare to continue watching the depressing and ugly situation that Keko is undergoing.

He later advised all the youths doing music to avoid using drugs and other toxic substances because they are harmful to their lives.

Celebrated rapper Babaluku also commented on Keko’s situation noting that it was really disheartening to see a fellow rapper struggling with depression to that extent.