Firebase crew singer Kabaya has narrated that getting addicted to puffing weed is not of any good to the human mind at all.

He stresses that he has on several times tried to quit consuming toxic substances but he always finds himself relapsing.

Kabaya who also deals in rearing poultry on a large scale notes that weed has caused him several problems including being arrested and detained.

The other problems he has faced with puffing weed is that it makes him forget things that he always has to do.

He adds that sometimes he can be holding his mobile phone in his hand but forgets and start searching for it from different places, only to find out later that he has it in his hands.

He explained that if he makes a schedule with someone and does not often get remindes, he usually ends up forgetting everything.

Kabaya opened up about his experience on taking weed following the sad video of rapper Keko who appeared in a live video while in a sorry state.